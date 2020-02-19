PM Narendra Modi Modi Tweets About Fruit-and-Flower Exhibition in Varanasi

New Delhi, February 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at a fruit-and-flower exhibition being held in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday, saying it will benefit farmers and the locals alike.

"Elated to see the pictures of the two-day fruit, flower and vegetable exhibition at the Company Bagh complex in Varanasi," Modi wrote on Twitter and shared pictures of the event. PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Hunar Haat: Prime Minister Interacts With Craftsmen, Plays Musical Instruments (Watch Video).

The exhibition, he said, gave an opportunity to the residents of Kashi to see the plants and flowers, adding that it would also help farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)