PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on International Women’s Day 2020, 7 Women Achievers to Take Over His Social Media Accounts

New Delhi, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings and good wishes to all the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to salute the spirit and accomplishments of our 'Nari Shakti' (Women power). In his tweet, he said he will be signing off throughout the day today, i.e. March 8, as his social media accounts will be handled by women achievers on the special day.

"Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts", PM Modi tweeted. International Women’s Day 2020: President Kovind, Smriti Irani and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings.

Here's the tweet:

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.4 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. He was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter. In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him. "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he had tweeted.