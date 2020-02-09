PM Narendra Modi, Others Pay Tribute to Sant Ravidas on His Birth Anniversary

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 9: Prime minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders across the nation on Sunday paid tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote "Humble tribute to the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. To bring a positive change in society, he emphasised the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in every era."

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए उन्होंने सौहार्द और भाईचारे की भावना पर बल दिया था, जो आज भी उतनी ही प्रासंगिक है। न्याय, समानता और सेवा पर आधारित उनकी शिक्षा हर युग में लोगों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/55toRigci4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

Remembering the values taught by Ravidas ji, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot tweeted "My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji, who preached values of equality and social justice. We need to emulate his principles and values in society."

My humble tributes on birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji, who preached values of equality and social justice. We need to emulate his principles and values in society.#RavidasJayanti — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 9, 2020

Taking to the Micro-blogging site, Union Home Minister, said "Tributes to the great saint, philosopher, poet and social reformer, Ravidas ji, who gave the message of social unity and harmony in the whole world with his thoughts. He played an important role in removing various social evils, his messages will always guide us."

Paying tributes Union Minister Piyush Goyal, tweeted "My tribute to Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, the pioneer of the saint tradition of the country.A He started a new era of harmony and devotion in society with his poems and his conduct."

देश की संत परंपरा के अग्रणी संत रविदास जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने अपनी कविताओं, और अपने आचरण से समाज मे समरसता और भक्ति के एक नये युग की शुरुआत की। pic.twitter.com/TlGtYaGBLl — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 9, 2020

महान संत, कवि व समाज-सुधारक संत रविदास जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन। जाति-पंथ के भेद से दूर समरस समाज की स्थापना के लिए संत रविदास जी ने अपने व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व से सम्पूर्ण समाज का विवेक जागृत किया। आपके विचार एवं आपका दर्शन सदा सर्वदा हमारा पथ-प्रदर्शन करेंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 9, 2020

Uttar Pradesh CM, wrote, "Salute to the great saint, poet, and social reformer Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary. Sant Ravidas ji awakened the conscience of the entire society with his personality and gratitude to establish a Samaras society away from the caste-creed differences. Your thoughts and your philosophy will always guide us."

Sant Ravidas was a 14th-century saint and founder of the Bhakti movement in North India.