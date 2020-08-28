New Delhi, August 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali on his 157th birth anniversary. In a tweet, PM Modi also shared his old speech, which he had given five years ago on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali. The Prime Minister said that India would remain indebted Ayyankali. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Sri Aurobindo on His Jayanti.

PM Modi tweeted, “India remains indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali. His work towards social reform and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire. Remembering him on his Jayanti. A few years ago, had attended a programme to mark his Jayanti. Here is my speech.” Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to the Former PM on His 76th Birth Anniversary Today.

Ayyankali was born on August 28, 1863, in Venganoor, Thiruvananthapuram. He was the first of eight children born to Ayyan and Mala, who were members of the Pulayar community of untouchable people. He was a social reformer who worked for the advancement of deprived untouchable people in the princely state of Travancore in British India. Ayyankali also sought to improve access to education. He died at the age of 68 years in 1941.

