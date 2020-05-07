PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Vizag Gas Leak, Assures Help

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the aftermath of the Visakhapatnam gas leakage mishap and assured all help and support to the state.

"PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support," Prime Minister's Office tweeted. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has apprised the Prime Minister regarding the mishap. The Chief Minister informed him about the rescue operations being undertaken at the mishap site. He assured the Prime Minister that the situation is under control and medical treatment is being provided to the victims. Prime Minister Modi has also called a meeting of NDMA officials to review the situation.

"In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM @narendramodi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM," the PMO tweeted. Vizag Gas Leak: 7 Dead in Styrene Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry, PM Narendra Modi Calls Meeting of NDMA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi spoke to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the incident. Seven people have been killed in the mishap. While 120 people have been hospitalised, the police have informed. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning.