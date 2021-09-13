Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on 14 September, 2021 at around 12 noon, which will be followed by his address on the occasion. Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

About Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University

The University is being established by the State Government in the memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji. The University is being set up in a total area of over ​​92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division.

About UP’s Defense Industrial Corridor

The establishment of a Defense Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018. A total of 6 nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node.

The Defense Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defense production and promoting 'Make in India'.

Governor and CM of UP will also be present on the occasion.

