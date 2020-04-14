PM Narendra Modi Urges Employers Not to Resort to Layoffs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Makes 7-Point Appeal

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: Announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged companies not to resort to layoffs of employees amid the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He concluded his address to the nation, which went on predictable lines, with '7 Mantras' as India is manoeuvering a difficult phase where it has to choose between life and livelihood. PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Strictly Follow Lockdown Rules Till May 3, Says ‘We Will All Keep the Nation Alive and Awake’.

1: Firstly, the Prime Minister advised, o take special care of the elderly, especially those with pre-existing illnesses.

2: Secondly, he asked for strict adherance to social distancing norms that have been so far effective in combating coronavirus.

3: Next he asked to follow the guidelines given by the Ayush Department.

4: He appealed to every citizen to download and use the Aarogya Setu App. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

5: He also appealed to the people to help the poor and needy especially by providing food and protective gear such as face masks.

6: Modi asked employers to have compassion at this time of crisis and not to resort to layoffs of their employees.

7: He asked showing of respect to health workers fighting the Covid-19 in the forefront.

Modi asserted that saving human lives is more important than acknowledging its economic consequences. However, to make the impact bearable, Modi urged all to feed the hungry, look after the ailing and old and appealed to employers against pay cuts or layoffs during this "difficult time".

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India climbed to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.