International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes: The International Day of Yoga is celebrated with much pomp across the world on June 21. Not many people know that it was India who had proposed in the United Nations (UN) in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day. Over 177 nations voted in support of the resolution, which is a record. People celebrate Yoga Day by participating in yoga activities and indulging in some form of yoga exercises. They send across motivational and inspiring Yoga Day wishes to their loved ones, that are aimed to encourage them to practise Yoga. If you, too, are searching for popular International Yoga Day 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have landed at the right place. In this article, we bring you the International Yoga Day 2020 wishes, HD images, Yoga Day messages, and GIFs that are perfect to send along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings. International Yoga Day 2020 Funny Memes for Lazy People: These Hilarious Jokes Will Make You Do Yoga on This Day, Savasana, at Least!

To motivate your dear ones, you can share across these latest International Yoga Day 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts, Hike messages, Facebook statuses, Telegram messages, Snapchat messages among other popular social messaging platforms. It would be amazing to send these warm greetings to your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. on this special day. How Can Yoga Benefit Children? Tips to Get Your Kids Started with the Practice!

Another way to celebrate is by downloading these HD International Yoga Day HD greetings and converting them into nice GIFs and beautiful videos as well. You can upload your Yoga Day videos on TikTok as well. If you are looking for the top-trending International Day of Yoga 2020 messages, then you can stop exploring the internet further, as we have covered it all for you here. We, at LatestLY, bring you the best and popular International Yoga Day 2020 wishes and greetings that you will love sending to your loved ones on this day.

International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When This Body Has Been So Magnificently and Artistically Created by God, It Is Only Fitting That We Should Maintain It in Good Health and Harmony by the Most Excellent and Artistic Science of Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is Like Music, The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind And Harmony of the Soul That Creates the Symphony of Life. Have a Healthy Yoga Day!

International Yoga Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Teaches Us to Cure What Need Not Be Endured and Endure What Cannot Be Cured. Wishing You Happy International Yoga Day 2020!

International Yoga Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Twist, Turn, Be Flexible and Be One With Yourself This Yoga Day. To a Mindful Year Ahead. Happy International Yoga Day!

Happy International Yoga Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Make Yoga a Daily Part of Your Life and Live Life to the Fullest. Have a Blessed Yoga Day.

Yoga Day GIFs:

GIF Message Reads: Wake Up Early and Perform Surya Namaskar to Welcome the Wonderful International Yoga Day. Happy Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

People can send wishes through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers as well, which have become very popular over the years. To download the International Yoga Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users will have to visit their Play Store app or click HERE.

The first Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, across the globe. The day was marked with a world record for the largest yoga class, and another record that was created was of the maximum number of people (of different nationalities) participating in Yoga exercise at a given time.

Yoga is an ancient form of physical, mental, and spiritual exercise which saw its origin in India. People over the years have practised Yoga to keep them fit and healthy. There are a lot of benefits that one can derive by regularly practising Yoga. With the Coronavirus Pandemic at its peak in India, the need to stay fit, healthy, and mentally strong is more than ever. As June 21 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy International Day of Yoga 2020’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).