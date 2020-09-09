New Delhi, September 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on September 10. He will also launch e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Union Minister and MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy will also be present on the occasion. PM SVANidhi Scheme 2020: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Street Vendors for Their Hard Work, Urges Them to Get Benefits From Govt Schemes.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana & e-Gopala App to be launched by PM Narendra Modi:

What is Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana?

PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores for its implementation during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25 in all States/Union Territories, as a part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package.

Prime Minister is further expected to announce the establishment of Fish Brood Bank at Sitamarhi, and of Aquatic Disease Referral Laboratory at Kishanganj, for which assistance has been provided under PMMSY.

What is e-Gopala App?

PM Narendra Modi will also be launching the e-Gopala App. The App will provide all relevant information to the farmers. The app will give information on how to manage livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); availability of quality breeding services (Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc) and other assistance.

