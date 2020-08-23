New Delhi, August 23: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continued to remain critical even on Sunday as he continues to be on ventilator. The Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment said that there is no change in the condition of the former President this morning. The hospital added saying that Mukherjee remains in deep coma and on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable.

Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was also found to be COVID-19 positive on August 10. Mukherjee's health condition remains critical following his emergency brain surgery earlier this month. He continues to remain on ventilator support at the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He has been hospitalised for the past 13 days and is on ventilator support following a brain surgery. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Remains Critical on Ventilator, Hospital Says He Is Hemodynamically Stable.

There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable: Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment

The hospital authorities also stated that his vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists. On August 20, Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, was showing signs of slight improvement, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said. The hospital authorities said, "The respiratory parameters of Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support."

