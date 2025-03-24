Prasanna Sankar, the co-founder of Rippling, took to social media to share an alleged troubling experience with Chennai police. He revealed that his friend Gokul was being held in custody, and police officials were demanding INR 25 lakhs for his release. Sankar claimed, “ the Thirumangalam, Chennai police station is harassing me for money knowing that I'm a successful founder.” The incident occurred after a custody arrangement for his son had been disrupted by an accusation of kidnapping. He said, “ Wife handed over the child with full consent to my friend Gokul who took him down two floors to hand him over to me - the child's father." However, his wife later filed a complaint, accusing Gokul of kidnapping and claiming that Sankar might harm the child. Sankar also alleged that "the police head then asked my lawyer (Prem Anand) for money, which he apparently arranged against my advice. My lawyer said he paid the cops 2L to take care of the situation." OpenAI, Meta Partnership With Reliance: Mukesh Ambani’s Conglomerate Discussing ChatGPT Price Reduction, AI and Data Centre Collaboration in India, Say Reports.

Prasanna Sankar Claims Chennai Police Demanded INR 25 Lakh for Friend’s Release

Do I know any media people? The Thirumangalam, Chennai police station is harassing me for money knowing that I'm a successful founder. The AC and the SI have asked me for 25L to release my friend who has been in custody. Please RT for support. @CMOTamilnadu @PMOIndia — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 22, 2025

Prasanna Sankar Shares Details of Custody Arrangement

Background: My wife and I have been going through a divorce and have been sharing custody of our son. Wife handed over the child with full consent to my friend Gokul who took him down two floors to hand him over to me - the child's father. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 22, 2025

Prasanna Sankar Alleges Kidnapping Complaint

My wife has since filed a false police complaint that my friend kidnapped my child and I might kill him. And that I'm a very successful founder who can be extorted for money. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 22, 2025

Prasanna Sankar Alleges His Lawyer Paid INR 2 Lakh to Chennai Police

The police head then asked my lawyer (Prem Anand) for money, which he apparently arranged against my advice. My lawyer said he paid the cops 2L to take care of the situation. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 22, 2025

