President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent Indias rich culture and diversity. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Statehood Day With WhatsApp Greetings and Facebook Messages.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Statehood Day 2023:

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. https://t.co/9rDNbcg6sG — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)