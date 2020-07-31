New Delhi, July 31: President Ram Nath Kovind gifted a racing bicycle to a schoolboy, who dreams of excelling as a top cyclist. According to an ANI update, Riyaz is a student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi and works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad.

Last Friday, President Kovind completed three years in office. As the entire nation struggles to deal with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, President Kovind contributed one month’s salary to the PM-CARES fund in March and decided to forgo 30-per cent salary for a year. President Ram Nath Kovind Defers Purchase of Limousine to be Used for Ceremonial Occasions Among Other Austerity Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind gifts a racing bicycle to a schoolboy:

President Ram Nath Kovind gifts a racing bicycle to a school boy, who dreams of excelling as a top cyclist. Riyaz is a student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi and works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad: President’s Secretariat pic.twitter.com/ZFDVUracMJ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

In order to keep a check on the expenses, according to an Indian Express report, he also instructed the staff to reduce unnecessary expenses at Rashtrapati Bhavan and asked them to make optimal usage of the resources.

