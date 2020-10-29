Pune, October 29: While Maharashtra's overall coronavirus situation continues to ease with a decline in deaths, authorities in Pune are fearing a second wave of the infection this December when winters will be in full swing. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday said that there is a possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 in December. According to a tweet by ANI, Mohol said we all need to be prepared for such a a situation if need be. "I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared", Mohol said.

In the Pune district of Maharashtra, a total of 737 new coronavirus cases were reported till Wednesday. With the latest spike, the total caseload in Pune mounted to 3,21,398, a health official said. With 31 new fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,798, he added. Of the 737 cases, 288 were detected in the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has recorded 1,60,374 cases so far. Moreover, 441 patients were discharged from the city hospitals during this period. When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

Here's the tweet:

There is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol (28.10.2020) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/x6XOpi4uvg — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Earlier, a Niti Aayog panel led by Member V K Paul had warned that possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season can’t be ruled out. In India, Maharashtra was the worst-affected state by coronavirus. The state recorded 6,738 new cases taking the state's tally to 16,60,766 cases. The state witnessed 91 deaths on Wednesday taking the state's death toll to 43,554. The country's COVID-19 tally stood at 79,90,322 with fresh spike of 43,893 coronavirus infections and 508 deaths till Wednesday.

