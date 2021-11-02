Pune, November 2: In an incident of online fraud, a woman from Maharashtra’s Pune was duped for Rs 33.35 lakh by a cyber fraudster whom she met on a social networking site. A complaint was registered by the 38-year-old victim on Friday. The fraud took place last year between March and July. The fraudster had promised to send the victim a gift comprising UK pound sterling. The police have registered a case against the suspect and two others in assisting him. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Duped of Over Rs 7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Over Fake Job Offer in Kandivali.

According to a report published in The Times of India, in March 2020, the victim accepted a request from a man who claimed to be a United Kingdom-based businessman. Both started chatting online. After a few days, the accused told the woman that he wanted to invest in India, and he also promised to send her a huge amount of UK pound sterling as a gift.

The victim told the accused to visit India. The man called the victim and told her that he was detained by customs officials at the Delhi airport. The accused claimed that all his foreign currency was seized. The victim then got a call from a woman posing as a customs official. She told the victim that legal action would be taken if the complainant did not pay the fine. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

The complainant transferred Rs 33.35 lakh to the bank account number provided by the woman impersonating customs official. However, once the victim transferred the money, both the accused and his aide stopped picking up her call. Upon realising that she was being duped of her money, the victim approached the police. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Notably, the woman's husband has a furniture business.

