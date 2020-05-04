Pune Police ASI Succumbs to Coronavirus, Maharashtra Death Toll Rises to 548

Police (Representative Image | Cops | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, May 4: The Maharashtra government on Monday informed that a 58-years-old Assistant Sub-Inspector succumbed to coronavirus. The report was confirmed by Deputy Medical Director of Bharati Hospital in Pune -- Dr Jitendra Oswal -- who said that police personal was on ventilator for the last 12 days and suffering from hypertension and obesity.

Informing about the update, Dr Oswal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A 58 years old Assistant Sub-Inspector has lost his life due to COVID-19 at Bharati Hospital in Pune. He was on ventilator for the last 12 days & suffering from hypertension & obesity." Though the identity of the police personal is yet to be announced, sources claim that the ASI died at around 1.50 pm. Mumbai Police Tells Cops Above 55 Years of Age to Go on Leave After Three Personnel Die Due to COVID-19.

Here's what Dr Jitendra Oswal said:

Earlier, Mumbai police personnel aged above 55-years and those having existing ailments have been asked to stay home after three policemen died due to the novel coronavirus in the city. Policemen over 55 have been asked to stay at home till the lockdown lasts.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 12974 positive cases with 2115 recovered and 548 deaths, according to health ministry data. Mumbai has reported more than 8,613 COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths in the city has climbed to 343.