Pune, April 1: A school teacher in Maharashtra's Pune was recently suspended for remaining absent from duty and hiring another woman to teach in her place. It is reported that the teacher, identified as Bharti Deepak More, remained absent from work without any leave approval. She was teaching at a school in Pune's Bhor area. More was suspended after she was found guilty of serious misconduct.

According to a report in India Today, the incident came to light when the school's CEO Gajanan Shinde and administrative officer Rajkumar Bamane conducted a surprise visit to the school. During the inspection, the two found that More was absent from duty despite no prior leave approval. They also learned that her signature was falsely recorded in the attendance register. Pune Shocker: IT Engineer Kills His 3.5 Year Old Son in Fit of Rage on Suspicions About Wife’s Character in Maharashtra, Arrested.

During the surprise visit, the CEO and administrative officer found another woman teaching in More's place. Further investigation revealed that More had hired the woman to handle her teaching responsibilities and paid her a fixed amount. After the incident, the authorities sought an explanation from More; however, they suspended her after her response was deemed unsatisfactory. Pune Shocker: Police Constable Seen Celebrating Birthday With Criminals, Drone Used To Record Celebration; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

As per the report, More was suspended for several reasons, including unauthorised absence from duty, leaving school without prior approval, negligence regarding professional responsibilities, allowing an unauthorised person to take charge of the classroom, handing over classroom keys to a third person, and hindering students' academic progress.

