Pune, January 9: City Police on Saturday arrested a teenager from Mumbai for allegedly harassing a minor girl from the city whom he met on Instagram.

Police said the accused, Yash Bhandare (19), got in touch with the minor on social media. While chatting with the girl, he allegedly managed to procure her private photographs. He allegedly threatened the girl that he would circulate her photographs on a fake Instagram account, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The police, after the girl’s mother reported the crime to them, sprang up in action. Using technical analysis, the police traced the accused youth’s location to Mumbai. Subsequently, a team reached the Maharashtra capital and recorded Bhandare’s arrest. Tamil Nadu: Wanting Nude Video Call, ‘Friend’ Threatens Girl With Morphed Pictures

Police booked the accused under sections 354 (d), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Information Technology Act.

The arrestee is a resident of Mumbai’s Chembur area. He was brought to Pune, where he was procuded in a special court which sent him to police custody until January 13.

This comes after Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly posting private pictures of a girl on social media and blackmailing her for the same. The accused, identified as Rajesh Singh Suman, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under sections 354D (stalking), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

