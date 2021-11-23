Pune, November 23: In a shocking incident, six unidentified attackers assaulted two men at Yewalewadi on Monday. The Kondhwa police have launched a manhunt to nab six unidentified men.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victims were identified as Ravi Nagdive, age 51, a watchman, and Balaji Chavan, an autorickshaw driver. Six men attacked the victims on Monday at 5 pm near Yewalewadi with bamboo sticks. Both victims were critically injured in the attack. Nagdive succumbed to death while Chavan's condition is critical. Kolkata: 28-Year-Old Man Attacks Mother, Daughter at Their Home in Behala.

Police suspect that Nagdive's frequent visit to a woman in Yewalewadi was the reason behind the attack. Nagdive would hire Chavan's autorickshaw for his visits. The Kondhwa police have registered a murder case and attempt to murder case against six unidentified men. The probe is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).