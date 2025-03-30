Pune, March 30 (PTI) A man died after a fire broke out at a tea stall in the Dhankwadi area of Pune on Sunday, officials said. It was his first day on the job at the tea stall.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm and is suspected to have been caused by a leak from an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder.

According to fire brigade officials, a newly hired worker was heating milk when the fire erupted inside the shop.

“The worker, who had joined today, got trapped inside and sustained severe burns. Fire personnel rescued him and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, said a fire brigade official.

The fire has been extinguished and cooling operations are underway, he added.

