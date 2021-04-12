Chandigarh, April 12: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life and four others were injured after the roof of his kutcha house collapsed in Derabassi's Mirpur village. As per reports, the victims were rushed to the hospital where, the minor boy identified as Harjeet Singh, scummed to his injuries. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night when the family was sleeping. Ghaziabad Roof Collapse Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 23, Family Members of Victims Hold Protest in Muradnagar; See Pics.

As per report, Singh, his parents Ram Kumar and Geeta, along with his two sibling were asleep when the roof of their house collapsed, burying the five under debris. “The roof was made of wooden blocks and bricks, the wooden blocks had become weak and thus the roof collapsed,” a police officer privy to the incident told the Indian Express. 17 Die After Roof Collapses at Crematorium in UP's Muradnagar, Probe on.

Residents of the village had alleged that the BPL family was sanctioned a grant of Rs1.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for renovating their old and dilapidated house and but they did not receive any amount. “Several houses in this village are old and dilapidated. Officials come and go but the grant never reaches us,” they alleged, as reported by The Tribune.

In a similar tragedy, 23 people lost their lives and several were injured in January this year after roof of cemetery collapsed in Uttar Pardesh's Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district. The people were reportedly gathered for a funeral when the incident took place.

