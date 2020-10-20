Punjab, October 20: AAP MLAs were seen sleeping inside the State Assembly on Monday night in protest against the Captain Amarinder Singh government not sharing the draft of a new law on agriculture.

The MLAs had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly on Monday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre's 'Stubborn' Approach on MSP.

AAP MLAs slept inside State Assembly on Monday night:

Punjab: AAP MLAs seen sleeping inside the State Assembly last night. They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/kuYZKFuj1b — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Several AAP MLAs had sat in the well of the house till late on Monday, demanding the copies of the draft bill. Punjab is looking to counter the effects of the centre's new farm laws in the state level by using state laws as much as possible.

Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the assembly session for the first time since his resignation from the state cabinet in 2019. On his YouTube channel, Sidhu described the centre's farm laws as a "brutal attack" on the federal structure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).