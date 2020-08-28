Chandigarh, Aug 28: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday flagged off a well equipped corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance donated by Vikramjit Sahney, Chairman of Sun Foundation and international president of the World Punjabi Organisation.

The mobile clinic, which will operate in Punjab, will have contactless thermal testing with nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab tests.

The fully air conditioned mobile unit also has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients.

It has the potential to do sampling of 1,000 plus people per day at the doorstep of the patients, especially in rural and semi urban areas to achieve Mission Fateh Punjab.

The Chief Minister thanked Vikramjit Sahney for donating an ultra modern corona mobile clinic and hoped that this will increase testing in rural areas.

