Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Rules Out Relaxation in Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3

File image of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amritsar, April 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ruled out any relaxation in the curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure coronavirus free procurement of wheat, till May 3. He ordered strict implementation of lockdown in all districts even during the Ramzan period starting this week. The CM also made it clear that no curfew passes will be allotted during the Ramzan 2020 festival. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

The decision assumes significance in the backdrop of several relaxations given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for non-containment zones in the country, effective from April 20. Delhi government has also ruled out any relaxation in the national capital in view of rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116 With 1,334 Fresh COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 519.

However, taking into consideration the current situation, the CM is of the firm view that there should be no relaxation, except already declared by his government with respect to harvesting and procurement operations, as well as those relating to operations of certain industries, brick-kilns and construction activity, which are housing migrant labourers or have them on-site, an official spokesperson told the media.

The total coronavirus cases in Punjab is 266, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Among the total people infected, 31 have recovered, while 16 have died due to the virus.

(With IANS Inputs)