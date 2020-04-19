Coronavirus Spreading Rapidly in Delhi, No Relaxation in lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions as the national capital is witnessing a surge in novel coronavirus cases. He said that “The situation will be reviewed again after a week." The CM said that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Delhi but it is still under control. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. On 27th April, a review meeting will be held again," Kejriwal said. He also informed that the number of containment zones has also been increased. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH "We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/spQ8aEpmtE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

"All the 186 COVID19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic, they didn’t know they had Coronavirus. This is more worrying. I had word with one of COVID-19 positive person, he told me that he was volunteering at a govt food distribution centre and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food centre, along with others working at our centres," Delhi Chief Minister said.

The city has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The positive cases in the national capital have surged to 2,007, according to Minister of Health and Family Welfare. The virus has claimed 42 lives, while 72 have recovered.