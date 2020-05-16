Punjab Extends Lockdown Till May 31, But Curfew to End on May 18: CM Amarinder Singh Conveys to MHA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, May 16: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced an extension in the ongoing lockdown in the state beyond May 17. The restrictions will continue till the month-end, said a statement issued by his Office on Saturday. The strict curfew, which came into effect since last month to minimise coronavirus spread, will be rescinded from May 18 onwards. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

The crippling restrictions would continue only in areas declared by the State Health Department as containment zones. In the non-containment areas, relaxations would come into effect with most economic activities and limited amount of transport to resume.

"Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has announced replacement of the strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 in the state,while indicating resumption of limited public transport and maximum possible relaxations in non-containment zones from May 18," said the statement issued by Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The Chief Minister disclosed that in its suggestions to the Union Home Minister, as sought by the Prime Minister, the state had recommended that the nationwide lockdown, in a relaxed form, should also be extended to May 31," the statement further read.

Punjab has so far confirmed nearly 1,935 COVID-19 cases, including 305 recoveries and 32 deaths. Nationwide, the tally has jumped to 85,940, whereas, the death count accelerated to 2,752 on Saturday.

The countrywide lockdown, which came into effect from March 25, was renewed twice after their initially scheduled phases completed. With the third round of shutdown to end on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation that the fourth phase - after taking inputs from all states - will come into effect from May 18.