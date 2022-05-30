Jalandhar, May 30: A shocking case has come to light from Ahmedgarh where a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter-in-law on Saturday evening in Falaund village in Malerkotla. The accused woman was identified as Mandeep Kaur who is on the run, the Tribune reported.

As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Sheela Kaur. The complaint was filed by the deceased's brother Bikker Singh who noticed injury marks on the arm, neck, and face of his sister’s body when their family and relatives were preparing for her last rites. Singh, in his complaint, alleged that Mandeep Kaur had started harassing his sister after she got married to Shiv Ram, the only son of the deceased, in 2009. Maharashtra Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man From Thane Shoots Daughter-in-Law Dead for 'Delaying Breakfast'.

However, police suspect that more people could be involved in the crime by shielding the accused and conspiring to destroy the evidence by cremating the victim’s body without informing the police. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

