Hyderabad, Dec 15: Telangana's Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister is under home isolation in Hyderabad. He tweeted on Tuesday that he tested positive in RT-PCR test.

"Please don't try to call or meet me. I request all those who participated in the programmes with me to undergo the tests," he said.

Ajay assured that there was nothing to worry. He hoped that he would soon be able to resume his routine activities. COVID-19 Treatment: AYUSH Doctors Can't Prescribe Medication as Cure for Coronavirus, But Only as Immunity Booster, Says Supreme Court.

He is the third minister in the state to test positive. Earlier, Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao were found infected by the virus. Both have recovered.

While Mehmood Ali had to be hospitalized, Harish Rao recovered in home isolation.

About a dozen legislators of various parties had also tested positive for coronavirus and they all have recovered.

