Ambala, July 29: In a historic moment, the first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on Wednesday, July 29. The fighter jets landed at Ambala airbase at around 3:15 pm. The first visual of India Air Force's Rafale aircraft's landing is shared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The fighter jets were given water salute after landing. Rafale Fighter Jets Land in India: 1st Batch of Five 'Omnirole' Aircraft Arrives at Ambala Airbase in Haryana.

The five Rafale jets touched down at the airbase amid hight security. The district administration also issued dawn-to-dusk ban on photography of any assets at the Indian Air Force station under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). Rafale Aircraft Entry Into Indian Air Space First Video: Watch Stunning Visuals of 5 Rafale Fighters Entering Indian Skies Escorted by 2 Su-30 MKIs.

Watch Touchdown Video of Rafale Fighter Aircraft at Ambala Airbase:

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Rafale Jets Given Water Salute:

#WATCH Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana. #RafaleinIndia pic.twitter.com/OyUTBv6qG2 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Rafale Jets: First Visuals From Haryana's Ambala Airbase

Defence Minister described the touchdown of Rafale jets "the beginning of a new era in Military history. These multirole aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC."

Rafale combat aircraft is also referred to as "omnirole" aircraft. The jets are equipped with a wide range of weapons which are capable of attacking ground targets and even strike at ships. It is a 4.5 generation aircraft.

