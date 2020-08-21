New Delhi, August 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the prevailing economic crisis in the country. Rahul Gandhi shared a media report claiming that the Modi government is planning "a massive publicity campaign to improve India's ranking on 29 global indices". The Congress leader said that the Centre is busy in "image correction" at a time when the country is suffering from economic crisis and employment. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For 'Destroying' Unorganised Economy, Says 'Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time'.

The scion of the Gandhi family, tweeted, "Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'." He also shared the report published in The Print. According to the report, the Modi government is building a massive publicity campaign around its planned perception-overhaul exercise. Rahul Gandhi Says Economic Situation Won't Improve Till Money is Directly Given to Farmers, Labourers, MSMEs (Watch Video).

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on ‘image correction’.https://t.co/xSElOP4c5U — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2020

The Centre's media blitzkrieg will reportedly involve multimedia campaigns and microsites. Different ministries and states are also involved in creating these multimedia campaigns for shaping the country's perception of domestic and global audiences. In the recent, World Press Freedom Index 2020 released by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), India was ranked 142nd among 180 countries.

It is not the first time that the Congress leader attacked the Modi government over the prevailing economic crisis in the country. Earlier in the day, Gandhi said that the situation would not improve until the money is directly handed out to the farmers, labourers, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

