Jaipur, January 2: Three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bike-trolley in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility on Hanumangarh-Naurangdesar village road, they said. The deceased have been identified as Gurcharan Singh (22), Gurvinder Singh (23) and Bindar Singh (24), police said.

Seven people, riding on a bike-trolley, were returning to Punjab's Firozpur after offering prayers at a temple here, they said. DSP Ramesh Machra said the truck carrying cartons of apples, on the way to Rawatsar from Hanumangarh, hit the bike-trolley near Naurangdesar and overturned.