Jaipur, September 8: A brother-sister duo was killed when a two-storey house collapsed in Rajasthan's Dubkar village on Monday, an official said. A woman and her five children, who were asleep inside, were buried under the debris. In this tragic incident, while two kids identified as siblings, were dead, the others were seriously injured and were rushed to Jurhara CHC, and later referred to Bharatpur due to their critical condition. All are now admitted to RBM Hospital.

ASI Ranjit Singh said that upon receiving the alert, a police team reached the spot. Six-year-old Zara, daughter of Sameen, died on the spot. Her siblings Zaid, Shaif, and Shahrukh, along with their mother Ayesha, were rescued and taken to hospital. Zara’s brother Saif also succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The mishap took place in the house of Sameen, a resident of Nangla Doobokhar village. Jaipur Building Collapse: 2 Die, 7 Injured After Portion of Dilapidated Building Collapses in Rajasthan’s Subhash Nagar (Watch Videos).

The house had two rooms and a verandah on both floors. On Sunday night, Sameen’s wife and children were sleeping in the lower verandah when the structure suddenly gave way. Bharatpur district has been experiencing heavy monsoon rains, leading to waterlogging and damage. In Deeg alone, around half a dozen houses have collapsed this season, leaving several people injured. Pump sets have been deployed at different spots to remove stagnant water, and officials have been directed to remain on alert. Alwar House Collapse: House Collapses in Rajasthan After Heavy Rains (Watch Video).

In fact, traffic was also disrupted on National Highway-58E (Udaipur–Jhadol–Idar) near Jhadol this morning after a landslide blocked the road. Large stones rolled down from the hillside, leading to a long queue of vehicles on both sides. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in four districts and a yellow alert in six districts on Monday. However, starting September 9, residents are expected to get relief from the ongoing spell of heavy rains. In view of the weather conditions, schools remained closed on Monday in Udaipur (except within municipal limits), Salumber, Jalore, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra districts. It needs to be mentioned here that a father-daughter also lost their lives in Jaipur recently in a house collapse incident.

