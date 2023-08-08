Jaipur, August 8: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that habitual miscreants, who are accused of molesting or eve teasing girls, will no longer get government jobs in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. Such crimes will be mentioned in the character certificate of the molesters, and government jobs will not be available for them as soon as the certificate gets marked with such cases. the officials said. While chairing a meeting on the law and order situation on Monday, Gehlot ordered the officers to take strict action against habitual miscreants. Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Attends Establishment Ceremony of 17 New Districts, Addresses State's Political Landscape.

CM Ashok Gehlot told the officers in the meeting, "Stopping crimes against women and weaker sections is our top priority. A record should be kept of the miscreants. "Their indulgence in such cases against women should be mentioned in the character certificate. Action should be taken on habitual miscreants and they should face disqualification from government jobs." The officials said that the CM has ordered to disqualify the miscreants from government jobs. For this, a separate record will be kept of habitual miscreants involved in molestation. The names of such people will be sent to RPSC, Staff Selection Board, etc. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Defamation Case: Delhi Court To Hear Case Against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On August 21.

If they apply for a job, by getting their record matched with a database of such people, their applications will be rejected. Special operation will be run against the miscreants, the CM said in the meeting, and also termed the Bhilwara incident "sad". "We are taking quick measures for harshest punishment to the accused, however, attempts are being made to politicize the matter," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).