Jaipur, June 29: Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours with Niwai in Tonk and Dechu in Jodhpur receiving a maximum of 11 cm rains.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, widespread rainfall occurred in the state after the advancement of the southwest monsoon. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in the state, the department said.

During a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, the maximum rainfall was 11 cm in Tonk district's Niwai town and Dechu of Jodhpur district. Marwar junction (Pali) and Barmer received 7 cm of rain, Bansur (Alwar) and Jahajpur (Bhilwara) recorded 6 cm while several other areas recorded below 6 cm of rain during this period.

The department has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Bhilwara and Bundi and heavy rainfalls in Banswara, Baran, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Udaipur, Nagaur and Pali on Friday.