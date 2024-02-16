Jaipur, February 16: Five people, including three members of a family, died when their car rammed into a moving truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident took place at 4 am near Rasisar village on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala highway. All the five deceased were residents of Gujarat, said Bikaner Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pyarelal Shivran. Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Dead, Three Critically Injured After Car Falls Into Ditch on Jhalawar-Aklera Highway

The deceased were identified as Dr Prateek, his wife Hetal and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Community Health Officer Dr Pooja and her husband Karan. According to parking slips and other documents recovered from the car, the five had gone to Kashmir for a vacation a week ago, the ASP said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Killed As Motorcycles Collide Head-On in Baran

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Nokha Hospital for post-mortem examination. The family members of the deceased have been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members reach the hospital, Shivran said.