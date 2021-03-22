Jaipur, March 22: A tragic incident has been reported from Himmatsar village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district where five children, four for whom siblings, died after being locked in a drum used to store food grains on Sunday. As per report, the children were hide and seek and hid themselves in the drum to avoid getting caught, accidentally the lid of the container got locked and all of them dies from suffocation. They were found only when the mother of the four siblings went out to for them. Rajasthan Shocker: 22-Year-Old Boy Thrashed For Stealing Mobile Phone, Iron Rod Allegedly Shoved Inside His Private Parts.

A senior police officer of the Napasar police station told the Times of India, "The children got into a drum used for keeping food grain. After they got in, the lid got accidently locked.” He added, “The mother was stunned to discover the children in an unconscious state after she opened the lid of the drum. All the five were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.” Rajasthan Shocker: Two Men Thrashed for Theft in Nagaur, Videos Show Locals Inserting Screwdriver and Petrol Inside Private Parts.

The police reportedly said that the lids of the drum could have gotten locked by accident and children might have failed to open it. As per report, an FSL team also examined the site of the incident. This comes days after three children died while hide and seek as a part of sand dune caved out while they were digging the tunnel in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

