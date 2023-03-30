Jaipur, March 30: In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death by four people for alleged eve-teasing a girl. The youth had harassed a girl around 10 days ago following which the two brothers of the girl along with their friends thrashed him at RK Colony in Bilwara on Tuesday. Mumbai: Youth Accused of Eve-Teasing Thrashed by Two Girls in Kalyan on Valentine's Day, Video Goes Viral.

According to the report published by the Times of India, following the assault, the area was tense and police forces were deputed to maintain law and order on Wednesday. As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Kannyalal Kumawat, alias Pintu (26), a resident of the RK Colony. On Tuesday night, he was intercepted by four youths who came on bikes. The youths confronted Kumawat and an argument broke out between them. Soon, the four people started thrashing Kumawat with cricket bats. Gujarat: Three Arrested for Harassing, Eve-Teasing, Stalking Girls in University Campus; VHP Demands Strict Action.

The victim tried to escape but fell on the ground bleeding. Following this, the youths fled on their motorcycles as locals alerted the police. The cops took the injured Kumawat to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the four accused under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

