Ajmer, January 2: A man eloped with his Mother-in-law in Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The woman had invited her daughter and son-in-law for dinner. Everyone in the family had mutton for dinner after which the duo eloped when other members of the family went to sleep. The unusual incident has come to light from Anadara police station area.

According to a report in Saamtv, the woman absconded with her son-in-law who is 13 years younger to her. They were allegedly in love. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Elopes with Minor Girl in Dhanbad, Case Registered

Ramesh of Siyakara village had married his daughter Kisna to Narayan Jogi, a resident of Mamawali. After marriage, the daughter and son-in-law kept visiting. However, no one in the family had any idea of the blossoming love between Narayan and his mother-in-law. Narayan Jogi came to his in-laws house on 30th December. Uttar Pradesh: Police Sub-Inspector Elopes With School Girl in Lakhimpur Kheri; Complaint Registered

During that time father-in-law Ramesh had a liquor party with them and he made his father-in-law drink a lot of alcohol after which he fell asleep after getting drunk. Taking advantage of the situation, the son-in-law eloped with the mother-in-law.

When Ramesh woke up at 4 pm in the evening, his wife and son-in-law were missing from the house. After he was unable to locate them, he came to the police station and lodged a complaint against his son-in-law for eloping with his wife after luring her.

The woman has three daughters and a son while the son-in-law also has three children. When the son-in-law fled, he took one of his daughters with him. The police have registered the case and further investigation into the incident is underway.

