Rajasthan Weather Update: Ganganagar Sizzles at 46.1 Degree Celsius, Mercury Touches 45 Degrees in Most Parts, Heatwave to Continue

Jaipur, June 19: Heatwave conditions continued to grip several parts of Rajasthan even on Friday with mercury touching 46.1 degree Celsius in Ganganagar, making it the hottest place in the state, the regional meteorological Department said. According to a weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, the state is likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions during the next two days, i.e. till Sunday. "Due to likely dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels over most parts of West Rajasthan leading to heat wave conditions very likely over West Rajasthan during next 2 days", the IMD said.

According to the regional met department, mercury touched 45 degree Celsius in several areas. Churu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 45.6, 44.8, 44 and 43.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Thursday, the day temperature in Kota, Jodhpur, Barmer and Dabok was 41.9, 41.4, 41 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at several places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya on Friday. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will also hit parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka on June 19.

