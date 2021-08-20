New Delhi, August 20: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid floral tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. After paying tributes at Veer Bhumi here, he wrote in a Facebook post: "A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary."

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20 in 1944 and was India's sixth Prime Minister. He took office after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 1984. Born to Feroz and Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991, during a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Rajiv Gandhi 77th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Former Prime Minister Of India On Sadbhavana Diwas 2021.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to His Father and Former PM: See Pics:

Delhi | On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to him at Veer Bhumi pic.twitter.com/HOTEEdhNCd — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Sadbhanwna Diwas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).