Rajkot Horror: Found Playing With Cubs, 5-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Lioness

Lioness (Photo Credits: Wikipedia) Representational Image

Rajkot, February 5: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy was ruthlessly killed after he was attacked by a lioness. According to a Times of India report, the young boy after waking up from his sleep saw two lion cubs in a farm in Uchhaiya. He started playing and fondling with those little animals, completely unaware of the fact that their mother was also around.

The lioness attacked the boy and she was so furious that she even ate his few body parts. The boy's parents worked as farm labourers. Forest officials have said that the lioness might have mistaken the boy to be some prey, as she had killed a goat at the same place before. Lions Seen Roaming in Gujarat's Girnar City Amid Heavy Rainfall in the State, Watch Video.

The boy's head and parts of the leg were eaten up by the lioness. The angry animal caught the boy by his neck and ran for nearly three kilometres in the middle of the field. Villagers said that some lions were seen moving around in the area in the morning.