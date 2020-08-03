New Delhi, August 3: Extending warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she has learnt love, truth and patience from her brother Rahul Gandhi.nIn her message, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival Raksha Bandhan."

"I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother," Vadra tweeted in Hindi. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: Rahul Gandhi Greets People on the Auspicious Occasion, Tweets Adorable Picture of Him and His Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi's Tweet

She also shared an adorable picture with her brother Rahul Gandhi in which they could be seen walking together. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings and good wishes to all while sharing a picture of him sharing a warm hug with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.