One of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, Ram Navami, will be celebrated this month. Ram Navami 2023 will take place on March 30, Thursday. It is an optional gazetted holiday in the country. The festival is dedicated to Shree Ram (Lord Rama), celebrating his birthday. Shree Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is a widely revered deity in Hinduism. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar. Ram Navami is part of the Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat 2023 is from 11:29 AM to 01:57 PM. “Madhyanhna” means “in the middle of the day.” As Shree Ram was born during the Madhyahna period, one considers it to be the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami puja vidhi (rituals). People celebrate Rama Navami by observing the holy fast, visiting temples and singing devotional songs dedicated to Maryada Purushottam Ram!

