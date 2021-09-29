New Delhi, September 29: Delhi Schools will reopen in a phased manner for nursery to class 8 from November 1. The announcement in this regard was made by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday after a meeting. The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The schools in the national capital will reopen following COVID-19 protocols.

As per guidelines, the classes will function with 50 percent attendance, and senior students will join classes first. Notably, schools in Delhi for classes nine to twelve reopened on September 1. The schools were opened following all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

Notably, students have not been forced to attend the classes. The DDMA had asked management of schools to have mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks and alternate seating arrangements. It had also directed schools to avoid routine guest visits, reported Hindustan Times. Back to School from Nov 1 for Primary Students in TN.

The DDMA also allowed Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals were also allowed with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs). As per sources, Officials of the Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour. They were also directed to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs. The national capital witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases. Till Tuesday, there were only 373 active coronavirus cases in the city.

