New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan on Sunday. He said on X, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society." Ramzan 2025 Wishes: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Extend Ramadan Greetings to Everyone.

PM Modi Greets People as Ramzan Begins

As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2025

He added, "This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"