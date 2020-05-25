RIP Balbir Singh Sr: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Legendary Hockey Player, Says He Brought Home Lots of Pride and Laurels

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of legendary former hockey player Balbir Singh Senior following his demise earlier in the day today. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said the Padma Shri awardee had brought home lots of pride and laurels. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he was a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers", the Prime Minister tweeted. Balbir Singh Sr Dies at 95: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Abhinav Bindra Lead Sports Fraternity’s Tribute to Late Hockey Legend.

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah shared a photo of him with Balbir Singh Sr and said he was lucky enough to meet him. "Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick. I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family", Shah tweeted. Balbir Singh Sr Passes Away: A Look at Journey of One of India’s Brightest Hockey Players.

Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick. I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgQFi3yB8V — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2020

The former hockey player died in a private hospital on Monday at age 96, his family informed. He was in a critical condition for nearly a fortnight. He was undergoing a treatment at Fortis Mohali and was on a ventilator support.