Balbir Singh Sr Dies at 95: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Abhinav Bindra Lead Sports Fraternity’s Tribute to Late Hockey Legend
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr breathed his last On May 25, 2020 (Monday) morning at the age of 95. Singh, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and the captain of the 1956 Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, had been admitted at the Fortis hospital in Mohali since May 8 and was being treated for a bronchial fever. Many from the sports fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Abhinav Bindra, paid their respects to the late hockey legend and moaned his death. The 95-year-old was also the manager of India’s first and only Hockey World Cup-winning team. Balbir Singh Sr Passes Away: A Look at Journey of One of India’s Brightest Hockey Players.

He was ‘a doyen of Indian sports’ said Harbhajan Singh recalling the achievements of the hockey legend. “When you look back at his achievements, you just remain awestruck,” Bhajji added in his post. Kohli sent his thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family while Suresh Raina quipped that ‘Legends never truly leave, they live on in the hearts of people.’ Take a look at how others from the sports fraternity reacted to the sad demise of a global sporting icon.

Virat Kohli Reacts to Balbir Singh Sr's Passing

Harbhajan Singh Recalls Balbir Singh's Legacy

Suresh Raina Pays Tribute to the Late Hockey Legend

Saina Nehwal Calls Balbir Singh Sr an Inspiration

Abhinav Bindra Remembers One of India's Mose Celebrated Olympians

Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute to the Sporting Legend

End of an Era - Dutee Chand

PT Usha Remembers Role Model Balbir Singh Sr

Team India Men's Hockey Captain Offers Heart Felt Condolences

Women's Hockey Captain Rani Rampal Thanks Balbir Singh for His Contribution

Balbir Singh Sr was part of independent India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1948, vice-captain of the 1952 Olympic gold-winning hockey team and captain of the 1956 team. His record of five goals against the Netherlands at 1952 Olympic final holds the record of highest individual goals scored in a gold-medal hockey match at the Olympics.

Post his playing career, Singh also served Indian hockey in his capacity as the selector, administrator, coach and manager. He coached the Indian team to a bronze medal in the inaugural edition of the Hockey World Cup in 1971 and was manager of the 1975 side that lifted the World title. He is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.