Chandigarh, April 20: Over five years after the Gurugram Police registered a criminal case against real estate developers, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in connection with suspected irregularities in a land deal, the state government has now informed the High Court that no violation has been found in the transfer of land by Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to the DLF.

"It was reported by tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram, that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2019, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction," said the government in an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Robert Vadra Land Deal: Gurugram Police Gets Nod From Khattar Government in Haryana For Probe Into Case.

"As per the report received from tehsildar, Wazirabad, Gurugram, it was clearly stated that the land in question has not been found in the name of M/s DLF Universal Limited and the land still exists in the name of HSVP/HSIIDC, Haryana."

It further said a new special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted for further investigation. The SIT, constituted on March 22, comprised a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), an inspector and an ASI.

The BJP had made alleged corruption and nepotism in the land deal a major poll issue in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The affidavit was placed before the high court in connection with the ongoing "court on its own motion" public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against the sitting and former MPs and MLAs. FIR Filed Against Robert Vadra in Gurugram Land Grab Case; What's New? He Asks.

The affidavit by Inspector General (Gurugram) Raj Shri Singh said till date eight cases registered against MPs and MLAs in Haryana and they were under investigation.

On September 1, 2018, the Gurugram Police had registered a criminal case against Hooda, Vadra and others under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

