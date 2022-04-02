Moscow, April 2: The Russian Health Ministry has registered the nasal version of its Covid-19 jab, Sputnik V, which is said to be the world's first nasal vaccine against the virus.

"Russian Health Ministry registers the nasal version of Sputnik V, the world's first nasal vaccine against Covid-19," Sputnik V wrote on Twitter.

In January, the Russian news agency TASS reported that the nasal vaccine against Covid-19 will be in civil circulation and available for Russians in three to four months. Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Center, had earlier told the agency that it will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

"Laboratory tests show the Sputnik V [coronavirus vaccine] protects against the Omicron (strain) in its ordinary injection form, and it will certainly be efficient in the nasal form," Gintsburg had said.

In October 2021, the Health Ministry had issued the authorisation to the Gamaleya Center for the second phase of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in the nasal spray form.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed the assessment process for granting emergency use authorisation to the Sputnik V vaccine, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a WHO official, the global health agency was forced to put off the assessment because booking flights to Russia is impossible as Western countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft after the country invaded Ukraine on February 24.

