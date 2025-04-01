In a shocking incident at Jayanagar’s 9th Block, masked men on a bike brazenly snatched a pet dog named Ritchie and sped away, leaving the owner in distress. The daring theft has raised concerns over a possible illegal breeding and black-market pet trade operating in the city. The owner immediately reported the incident to the Tilaknagar police station, where an FIR has been filed. Authorities have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to track the culprits . Pet theft cases have been on the rise, with organized gangs targeting pedigree dogs for resale or illegal breeding purposes. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Gwalior: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Kidnap Child in Broad Daylight After Throwing Chilli Powder in His Mother's Eyes, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Masked Men on Bike Snatch Pet Dog Ritchie, FIR Filed

#Bengaluru Jayanagar's 9th Block! Masked men on a bike brazenly snatch a pet dog Ritchie and speed away. FIR filed at Tilaknagar police station, investigations underway Incident clearly points to a larger racket of illegal breeding and black-market pet trade Imagine the… pic.twitter.com/Mp5ki2gN6B — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)